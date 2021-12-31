Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass missed out on Thursday night’s clash with Sunderland through a “minor” strain, while Sam Hutchinson continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Thursday night was a difficult one for Sheffield Wednesday, with their 12-game unbeaten streak in League One coming to an end in disappointing fashion.

The Owls fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland, with 27-year-old star Windass’ absence from the squad causing concern among some supporters.

Following the game, an update has emerged from Darren Moore on Windass’ absence.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Wednesday boss revealed the Owls attacker has picked up a “minor” strain as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

“For Josh, it is not about getting him right for one or two games, it is about getting him back for 20-odd games in the second half of the season.

“He has a minor injury, he is so close but he has been out for so long that sometimes you pick up these little minor strains. It is all part and parcel of getting back into it.”

Moore also issued an update on utility man Hutchinson, who has been absent since Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers back in early October. He confirmed that the 32-year-old is back in training, adding that he is “very near” to a return.

“Hutchinson is back in training and just needs that level,” he said.

“We will continue to assess both Sam and Josh but they are very near.”

Awaiting returns

Both Windass and Hutchinson will provide Moore with welcome boosts once both back fully fit, so it will be hoped they can both return sooner rather than later.

Windass was a standout player despite Wednesday’s relegation last season and has scored two goals and laid on one assist in just three League One games this season.

As for Hutchinson, his experience and versatility make him a valuable asset for Moore, giving him an option in defensive midfield and at centre-back.