Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has completed a loan move to FC Ingolstadt, it has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has played just nine times for Middlesbrough since joining in January 2020, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

He completed a loan move to German outfit FC St. Pauli in January 2021 and now, it has been revealed that Stojanovic has agreed to return to Germany.

As announced on the club’s official website, Stojanovic has joined FC Ingolstadt until the end of the season.

Currently managed by Rudiger Rehm, Ingolstadt play in Germany’s second-tier, a division they currently sit at the bottom of.

It will be interesting to see if Stojanovic can inspire a rise up the table at the Audi Sportpark, with the club currently sat on only 10 points after 18 games in the 2.Bundesliga.

Middlesbrough’s goalkeeping options…

Since joining in the summer transfer window, Joe Lumley has nailed down the starting spot in between the sticks at the Riverside Stadium.

Luke Daniels, another summer signing, has been his deputy for much of the campaign, making six appearances in the Championship compared to Lumley’s 19.

Stojanovic has been the third-choice for much of the campaign, with his only involvements in the first-team coming as an unused substitute, so a temporary departure benefits all parties as he looks to pick up regular game time away from Middlesbrough.

Stojanovic’s new club Ingolstadt return to action after the winter break on January 16th, with a clash against 6th placed Heidenheim awaiting.