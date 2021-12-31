Blackburn Rovers hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz has been labelled as “outstanding” by former teammate Elliott Bennett after he netted his 20th goal of the season vs Barnsley.

Brereton Diaz’s 2021/22 season so far has seen his stock rise massively, with the Blackburn Rovers star helping Tony Mowbray side to 3rd place after 24 games.

The Chilean star scored his 20th league goal of the season on Wednesday night, firing home in a 2-1 win over Barnsley.

His strike made it six Championship wins in a row for Rovers and puts them level on points with 2nd placed Fulham.

Brereton Diaz has attracted plenty of praise over the course of the season, and former teammate Bennett has now moved to voice his support for the striker. Speaking on Twitter, Bennett, who now plays for Shrewsbury Town, labelled the 22-year-old’s transformation as “outstanding”.

Transformation from this boy is outstanding. Confidence brimming and getting all of the rewards his hard work, dedication and being a very good, humble lad paying off. 💙 it @benbreo and @Rovers

Keep pushing 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/KYsPRquP8C — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) December 29, 2021

An exciting 2022 ahead…

If both Blackburn and Brereton Diaz can maintain their upward trajectory in the New Year, 2022 could be a huge year for both.

Rovers supporters can be forgiven for still feeling somewhat wary of their promotion chances given how previous campaigns have fallen away, but the buzzing atmosphere at Ewood Park has got many excited about what could be, and rightly so.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be determined to keep the run going when they face Huddersfield Town on Sunday. A result could see them jump into the automatic promotion spots, but the Terriers are on a strong run of their own.

Carlos Corberan’s side have won three Championship games on the bounce and sit in 6th place after 25 games.