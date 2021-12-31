Swindon Town boss Ben Harner has revealed the club are “quite close” to bringing in a new goalkeeper in the early stages of the January transfer window.

Former Bristol City man Jojo Wollacott has been Swindon Town’s go-to man in between the sticks this season.

He has kept six clean sheets in 21 outings across all competitions but has missed some action while away on international duty with Ghana, who he made his debut for in October.

Now, with the African Cup of Nations coming up in January and Wollacott set for a spell away, the Robins will be down on a goalkeeper.

However, it seems it may not be for long, with manager Garner revealing the League Two side are “quite close” to bringing in another goalkeeper in the early stages of the January transfer window.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Garner said:

“We’re looking to bring a goalkeeper in, and we’re quite close to doing that.

“I’d like to think we’ll have that done fairly soon.

“This isn’t just because of Jojo going, we wanted another goalkeeper anyway. But we wanted one who we felt was going to push and challenge both Jojo and Lewis Ward.

“We’re close to doing that, and I’d like to get that done as quickly as we can.”

Swindon’s current options…

Wollacott has missed only two League Two games this season, with Lewis Ward coming in to replace him against Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale back in October.

The duo are the only goalkeepers on the books at the County Ground, with goalkeeping coach Steve Mildenhall occupying the bench while Wollacott has been away with Ghana.

A third choice shot-stopper to provide cover and competition for Wollacott and Ward will be a welcome boost for Garner and co as they look to strengthen their ranks in January while still under a transfer embargo, so it will be interesting to see who comes through the doors at Swindon Town in January.