Millwall have received an approach from Hartlepool United regarding a loan extension for young forward Tyler Burey, it has emerged.

Hartlepool United recruited Burey on loan in the summer, bringing him in from Championship side Millwall.

The 20-year-old’s time at Victoria Park got off to a strong start too, scoring three goals and providing one assist in his first five League Two games before a hamstring injury left him sidelined from September until Boxing Day when he made his long-awaited return in the Pools’ 3-2 loss to Mansfield Town.

Burey’s injury has meant much of his half-season spell with Hartlepool has been spent on the sidelines.

However, it has now emerged that the fourth-tier outfit have approached Millwall regarding a loan extension until the end of the season.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee confirmed the request, though added that he is aware of the situation at Millwall due to the ongoing COVID outbreak in their squad.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ve enquired. We’ve requested to extend his loan.

“I’ve asked the question again today because Millwall put a 15-year-old lad on the bench and brought him on because their numbers are low so they are assessing their squad so we’re just waiting for that answer.

“We’ve requested to extend it until the end of the season.

“If we can, brilliant. Like I said, we’re waiting on Millwall because of the situation with what’s going on there. The club has to assess their squad before they can give the green light.”

Looking forward…

With Hartlepool’s enquiry lodged, it awaits to be seen how Burey’s situation pans out in January.

It could be a difficult window ahead for all clubs, with the prospect of teams stockpiling players to help deal with COVID outbreaks a likely one. It awaits to be seen if this results in clubs being forced to do their business late on in the window or if it prevents some from recruiting targets completely.

An extension for Burey would be a big boost for Hartlepool, especially if he can reignite the form he showed at the start of the season.

The Pools currently sit in 15th place in League Two, eight points away from the relegation zone and seven points away from the play-offs.