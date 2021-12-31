Peterborough United are set to sign West Brom forward Callum Morton, according to reports.

Peterborough United are in the market for some fresh faces heading into January as Darren Ferguson looks to bolster his ranks.

The club will be hoping to bring in some inspiring players to help fend off an immediate return to League One, and it seems they’re looking to waste no time in their bid to recruit some fresh blood.

As per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, West Brom loanee Callum Morton is set to link up with the London Road outfit.

Morton, who has spent the first half of this season on loan with Fleetwood Town, has managed seven goals and five assists in 22 games across all competitions this season.

Crook’s post doesn’t mention whether the deal would be permanent or temporary and the Peterborough Telegraph has said Posh are yet to comment on the link, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

An interesting link…

Morton, 21, looks to be a promising striker for the future and has impressed in League One and League Two, but he is yet to make an appearance in the Championship or for West Brom’s senior side.

As a talented young player, he would fit the profile of a Posh target. The club have maintained their mantra of bringing in young and hungry players in the Championship, with the likes of Joe Tomlinson, Kwame Poku and Joel Randall arriving in the summer.

However, given Posh’s precarious position in the second-tier and Morton’s lack of experience in the division, it could be a gamble. That being said, the club have managed to turn a whole host of strikers into prolific goalscorers over the years, so it will be interesting to see if they can do the same with Morton if a move goes through.