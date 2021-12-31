Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Chey Dunkley felt his ‘hamstring tightened up’ in the first half of their defeat at Sunderland last night.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to the Stadium of Light last night. They faced a Sunderland side who’d been improving in recent weeks, after a slight blip in form saw them drop out of the top two.

And for the Owls it was a chance to continue their decent run of form in League One. Moore’s side went into last night’s game with a chance to leapfrog MK Dons in 7th, but would succumb to an unexpected 5-0 defeat.

The Black Cats ran riot over Wednesday and claimed a deserved win on the night. The result was alarming and Moore has slated his side’s performance afterwards, but the first-half wthdrawal of Dunkley was also a cause for concern.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Moore gave this update on the defender:

“He came off because his hamstring tightened up and he felt like it was going to go at any time. We don’t feel that it has but we had to take him off the pitch.”

Key man…

Dunkley has become a key player for Sheffield Wednesday this season. The former Wigan Athletic man struggled with injury last time round which limited him to just 12 Championship appearances, but he’s already featured 16 times in League One this season.

He’s a commanding and physical defender and his absence would be a huge blow to Moore’s side.

The 29-year-old had missed the previous three fixtures before last night’s game and only played half-an-hour before being withdrawn.

Moore may have to play it safe with Dunkley until he’s fully fit, with the games coming thick and fast over the next few weeks.