Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 in League One last night.

Sunderland returned to the top of the League One table with an emphatic win at home to Sheffield Wednesday last night.

The Black Cats took the lead early on through Ross Stewart, who doubled his side’s lead after the half-hour mark before Callum Doyle added a third.

After the break, Stewart would score his hat-trick goal and Swedish attacker Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka would score Sunderland’s fifth on the night.

It was an impressive display from Lee Johnson’s men, but nobody stood out quite as much as Stewart – the hat-trick hero took his League One tally to 15 with some well-taken goals last night.

The past few weeks have been tough for Stewart and Sunderland. But the Scot reminded fans of what he’s all about with his Man of the Match performance against the Owls, and Sunderland have their season well and truly back on track.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say about Stewart on Twitter last night:

Cracking game today! Great atmosphere! Over 34000 at the #SoL helped by the #SheffieldWednesday fans who travelled in numbers. Ross Stewart showing why we call him the #LochNessDrogba Fantastic display by #SAFC #TOPOFTHELEAGUE #HawayTheLads — Stephen Gordon (@1mackem88) December 30, 2021

Made to eat abit if humble pie with Ross Stewart, thought he was just a modern day Kevin Kyle 😆 no disrespect intended but yeah goals speak for themselves 👊🔴⚪👊 #SAFC #hawaythelads https://t.co/yFTJYVem9C — Michael Airey (@airey87) December 30, 2021

wasn't this a superb hatrick. Ross Stewart is now the league's top scorer with 15 goals. Lee Johnson's Ref and White Army. #safc pic.twitter.com/13ldLzmmsh — Matt  (@Rollie3333) December 31, 2021

Please can people stop mentioning that striker who went to Wigan. He doesn’t even come close to how good Ross Stewart is ⚪️🔴 #safc — robbo (@brobbo55) December 31, 2021

Bend it like Bailey. Stewart absolute quality last night! #SAFC https://t.co/9lngbksK2S — Joe Thirlwell (@JoeThirlwell1) December 31, 2021