Carlisle United could look to loan out some of their players next month.

Carlisle United boss Keith Millen has revealed he will look at offloading some youngsters next month, as per the club’s official website.

The Cumbrians are gearing up for the upcoming January transfer window – they are expected to be busy and there is likely to be both incomings and outgoings.

‘May be some loans going out’…

Millen has said: “There may be some loans going out, depending on what we bring in, so that’s something we will look at.

“If the squad gets too big I will look at the loan market for some of our younger players. If they aren’t getting game time with us in the first team, it’s important they get it somewhere else.

“At the moment they’re very much involved in what we’re doing. If we do bring some new players in, I might take another look at it.”

Carlisle’s current situation

Carlisle are currently 22nd in the League Two table after a tough first-half of the season.

They have won just four out of their opening 21 games and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The upcoming window is an important one for the Cumbrians as it provides them with an opportunity to bolster their squad for their push for survival.

It is also Millen’s first chance to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Chris Beech.

Having a big squad is not always healthy which may be why they are open to sending some players out on loan.

What next?

Carlisle have a big game away at Scunthorpe United tomorrow to kick-start 2022.

The two sides are level on points in the table and the loser will sink into the bottom two.