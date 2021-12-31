Hull City will be missing ‘about seven or eight players’ for their clash against Blackpool tomorrow.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has confirmed his side still have a large number of absentees due to a mix of Covid absences and injuries (see tweet below).

🗣️ 𝐆𝐌: "We've had six players return over the last couple of days. Hopefully if they can come through the session today, we'll be in a good place. We're a bit healthier, but we'll still be missing about seven or eight players for this game (Covid & Injuries)." — Hull City (@HullCity) December 31, 2021

The Tigers have seen their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United postponed due to a shortage of players.

However, tomorrow’s New Year’s Day trip to Bloomfield Road is scheduled to go ahead at this moment in time.

Hull have recalled Under-23s attacker Josh Hinds from his loan spell at non-league side Spalding United to help boost their numbers.

Big game for Hull…

The Tigers will be eager to bounce back from their defeat in their last game to Nottingham Forest.

McCann’s side played well against the high-flying Reds and were disappointed to leave the City Ground with nothing.

The likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Ryan Longman are in good form and will be looking to carry on their impressive performances against the Tangerines to kick-start 2022.

The league table

Hull had a tough start to the season but have enjoyed a pretty successful winter period so far.

They have risen to 19th in the table and are four points clear of the relegation zone after just one defeat in their last seven in the league.

Blackpool, on the other hand, are in a bit of a rut right now. The Seasiders have won just once in their last 10 games and have slipped down to 13th place.

The outcome of the match is likely to depend on which side have the most available players at their disposal.