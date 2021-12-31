Charlton Athletic duo Adam Matthews and Corey Blackett-Taylor have returned to training.

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has provided an update on the pair ahead of their game against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow, as per the club’s official website.

The Addicks have seen their past couple of games postponed and will be itching to get back to the action.

They are currently 12th in the League One table and are 13 points off the play-offs.

Boost for Charlton….

Charlton have Matthews and Blackett-Taylor back with the group and it won’t be long until they are available for selection again.

Jackson has said: “Adam has been back training with the group, as has Corey Blackett-Taylor. Hopefully we can start integrating them back into squads and get them match minutes.”

Matthews’ situation

Matthews has been out with a calf injury over recent times and has missed the whole of December.

The Wales international has made 11 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and will be looking to get his spot back in the starting XI.

He has been with the Addicks since 2019 and provides them with some useful competition and depth in defence.

The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Blackett-Taylor’s situation

Blackett-Taylor has been sidelined with an ACL injury which has been a blow to Charlton.

The summer recruit has adapted well to life in South London having previously been at Tranmere Rovers in League Two and saw his contract at The Valley extended last month.

He has played 17 times so far this term and getting him back fit will be beneficial to Jackson over the coming weeks.