Walsall do not anticipate losing any of their loanees in the January transfer window, as per a report from Express & Star.

The Saddlers currently have George Miller (Barnsley), Kieran Phillips (Huddersfield Town), Rollin Menayese (Mansfield Town), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Tyrese Shade (Leicester City) in their ranks.

They all provide competition and depth to their squad and have proven to be useful options during the first-half of the season.

Walsall boss, Matt Taylor, has said:

“We aren’t planning at this precise moment in time to lose any of the players we currently have on loan. In terms of the performances of our loan players, they’ve been really good.