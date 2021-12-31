Walsall expecting George Miller and Kieran Phillips to stay until the end of the season
Walsall are expecting to keep hold of their loan players this winter.
Walsall do not anticipate losing any of their loanees in the January transfer window, as per a report from Express & Star.
The Saddlers currently have George Miller (Barnsley), Kieran Phillips (Huddersfield Town), Rollin Menayese (Mansfield Town), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Tyrese Shade (Leicester City) in their ranks.
They all provide competition and depth to their squad and have proven to be useful options during the first-half of the season.
‘Really good’…
Walsall boss, Matt Taylor, has said:
“We aren’t planning at this precise moment in time to lose any of the players we currently have on loan. In terms of the performances of our loan players, they’ve been really good.
“When you look at those players, they don’t necessarily look as if we’re not their parent club. Their attitude has been exceptional and they’re buying into the environment here. I’ve been very pleased.”
George Miller
Miller, 23, has been a real hit since joining on loan from Barnsley in the summer transfer window on a season-long deal.
He has scored seven league goals so far and is getting plenty of game time under his belt in League Two.
The striker joined his parent club in 2019 and has played nine times for their first-team. The Tykes loaned him out to Scunthorpe United last term before giving him the green light to head out the exit door again in August.
Kieran Phillips
He linked up with the Saddlers in July from Huddersfield and has chipped in with five goals in 28 games to date.
The forward rose up through the youth ranks at Everton before linking up with the Terriers in 2020.
Phillips made 11 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit last season but they decided to let him leave on loan for the first time and that decision has paid off so far.