The English Football League is full of stories. Tales of hardship and underdogs, but one that isn’t often told is the story behind Rotherham United modern rebirth.

Little over 10 years ago and Rotherham United’s existence was under threat. The club had entered into administration twice in 18 months before Tony Stewart took over in 2008, a former apprentice electrician who’d built up a sizeable fortune in the local area.

In the years since, Rotherham United have earned four promotions and made a handful of appearances at Wembley. Their previous administrations also saw the Millers forced to move from their old home Millmoor and into their temporary home at the Don Valley Stadium. Despite numerous points deductions and such, Rotherham continued to show grit, finishing 14th in the 2008/09 League Two standings despite a 17-point deduction.

And soon enough, they had a new home. Despite administration in 2008, Stewart announced plans for a brand new stadium the same year and two years later the site was acquired – another two years later and Rotherham United broke ground at the New York Stadium.

It’s been their home since. The now AESSEAL New York Stadium is a fitting tribute to the hard work put in place over the past 10 or more years by the likes of Stewart, and a contemporary reminder of the hardships the club has faced in recent history.

And to compliment their new-look ground, Rotherham United have just about a new-look everything. From their transfer strategy, their on-pitch philosophy, their new-found focus on youth and investments into their training ground, everything about Rotherham United has been moving in the right direction for a number of years now.

Perhaps above all though, Stewart has shown unwavering loyalty to manager Paul Warne. The man who made nearly 300 appearances for the club as a player is approaching that same milestone as a manager, having overseen two promotions from League One in that time and with another in the making.

Championship football has so far eluded Warne and Rotherham United however. Successive promotions from the third tier have been accompanied by successive relegations from the second, but the game that Rotherham United are playing is a long one, and toying between Championship and League One is but a part of their journey.

After 23 games of this current season Rotherham United find themselves in 2nd-place of the League One table and on 47 points. At this stage of their promotion-winning 2017/18 season they’d racked up 33 points from their opening 23 fixtures and at the same stage of their 2019/20 promotion-winning season, 38 points.

Rotherham United also boast a crop of really talented players too, a lot of them young and a lot of them signed for free or very little in recent seasons.

Freddie Ladapo is their biggest signing of the past few seasons – the Millers paid little over £500,000 for his services in 2019 and he’s since scored 31 league goals for the club. And Michael Smith signed from Bury at the start of 2018 for an undisclosed fee has since scored 45 league goals for the Millers.

Elsewhere, names like Chiedozie Ogbene, Daniel Barlaser and Viktor Johansson have all been recruited in the Warne era for next to nothing, but have all become really exciting players in League One, and there’s an obvious and growing focus on youth production too with several homegrown players having made their debuts in either league or cup competitions this season.

It’s easy to forget that the world has been in the midst of a global pandemic too. Football clubs have been plummeted into debt and in Derby County’s case administration. Rotherham United though seem stable. Earlier this year, the club’s profits were posted for the 2019/20 season which was cut short due to the pandemic, with the Millers posting a loss of just £1.2million, having made a £2.74million profit in the year before.

It’d be naive for anyone to assume promotion of Rotherham United this season. They lost their place at the top of the table to Sunderland last night but have a game in hand on the Black Cats, whilst Wigan Athletic in 3rd have two games in hand on the Millers and only two points to make up.

But Warne and his side are in familiar territory, and there’s plenty of reason to believe that promotion is more than achievable this season. After that? Championship sustainability should be next on the agenda. After two relegations and two promotions, possibly three, the Millers look to have an air of sustainability about them, more of an identity and more of a pull in the transfer market too.

Everything about the club is in line with the contemporary, and after 10 years of ups and downs the club looks to be well on its way to their realistic goal of sustaining second-tier football.