Rotherham United could have Angus MacDonald available for first-team selection by the end of January.

Rotherham United have been without the defender for the first half of this season.

However, MacDonald has now stepped up his recovery and played in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this week, as reported by The Rotherham Advertiser.

The defender joined the Millers in August 2020 after he left Hull City.

MacDonald’s Rotherham United story so far…

MacDonald, 29, was a key player for Paul Warne’s side in the last campaign and made 40 appearances in all competitions as they were relegated from the Championship.

They have their sights firmly set now on an immediate promotion from League One and their chances of going up will be boosted by having their centre-back back fit for the rest of the season.

Career to date…

MacDonald started out as a youngster at Reading but had to drop into non-league for spells at Salisbury City and Torquay United.

Barnsley threw him a Football League lifeline in 2016 and he spent a couple of seasons in South Yorkshire before Hull came calling.

The ex-England youth international had three years with the Tigers and played 21 times for them before his switch to the New York Stadium.

What now?

Rotherham have received a big boost with MacDonald getting some minutes under his belt this week and hope to have him back next month.

The Millers are flying in League One right now but lost their place at the top of the table to Sunderland last night after the Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0.

Nevertheless, Warne’s men have the chance to retake their spot at the summit if they can beat Bolton Wanderers at home tomorrow.