Charlton Athletic could loan out Albie Morgan this winter, according to reports.

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on Morgan’s immediate future at the club in the upcoming January transfer window, and London News Online suggests that there is a ‘strong possibility’ he could be moved on to get game time.

Morgan, 21, has been struggling for opportunities over recent times.

Current situation…

The midfielder has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, eight of which have come in the league.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order since Johnnie Jackson took over from Nigel Adkins in late October.

He still has another couple of years left on his contract at The Valley after penning a new three-year deal last year alongside Josh Davison.

Story so far…

Morgan is originally from Portsmouth and linked up with Charlton’s academy as a youngster.

He has since risen up through their youth ranks and was handed his first professional contract back in 2018.

The Addicks handed him his senior debut against AFC Wimbledon three years ago and he has since gone on to play 86 times for their first-team, chipping in with a couple of goals.

He also had a loan spell at Ebbsfleet United in non-league during the 2019/20 season to get some experience under his belt.

What now?

London News Online is reporting that Morgan could head out the exit door on loan which would help trim down Charlton’s squad size.

They have a lot of options in the centre of midfield such as George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Ben Watson and Harry Arter and having a large abundance of players isn’t always healthy.

They also have Jake Forster-Caskey on the road to recovery which could push Morgan even further out-of-favour.

Overall, a loan move could be the best option for Morgan right now.