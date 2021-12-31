QPR avoided a third-straight defeat in the Championship last night, with a 2-1 comeback win at Bristol City.

QPR in their final game of 2021 looked as though they could’ve been heading towards defeat. After three weeks out following a Covid outbreak in their squad the R’s returned to action in a 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth last time out, before last night’s trip to Ashton Gate.

They came up against a tricky Bristol City side who’ve undoubtedly struggled this season, but it was they who took an early lead through Alex Scott.

Charlie Austin levelled things from the spot just before half-time and after the Robins went down to 10 men soon after the break, QPR would find a 93rd minute winner through Yoann Barbet.

It was the penalty decision that’s got a lot of people talking though. Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring appeared to barge through Luke Amos inside the penalty area, with Robins manager Nigel Pearson having described last night’s refereeing as ‘dodgy’.

‘Questionable decisions’…

But Warburton says that his side also have fallen victim to some ‘questionable’ refereeing decisions throughout this season – he gave qpr.co.uk his verdict on the penalty decision after the game, saying:

“I haven’t seen it apart from when it happened. The ref is there. We have suffered ourselves this season with some questionable decisions. We always say that they even themselves out and perhaps that is what happened tonight.”

Current situation

After last night’s win, QPR sit in 7th-place of the Championship table. Huddersfield Town occupy 6th after their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last night but all in all for QPR, their season is still very much on track.

They’ve proved inconsistent at times but they remain in play-off contention, and with a strong showing in the January transfer window they could yet find some more solidarity in the second half of the season as they vie for promotion.

Up next for the R’s is a trip to Birmingham City in the New Year.