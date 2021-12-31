Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill doesn’t want to lose Ryan Loft this winter.

Scunthorpe United’s striker has been linked with a move to fellow League Two side Colchester United.

Hill has told BBC Radio Humberside his side need to make themselves stronger next month by recruiting signings and retaining their key players (see tweet below).

Keith Hill on Ryan Loft moving to Colchester speculation:"We have to make ourselves stronger not weaker by recruiting and retaining.The speculation has been leaked probably by sources close to the club that was mentioned and probably from representation from our player." #Iron pic.twitter.com/1BohOcMPUM — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) December 30, 2021

Loft, 24, has scored six goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season.

Story so far

Scunthorpe swooped to sign the attacker in August 2020 on a free transfer after he was released by Leicester City.

He managed nine goals in 43 appearances during his first season at the Sands Venue Stadium.

However, Loft penned a two-year deal when he joined the Iron and sees his current contract expire next summer.

Statistics

As per WhoScored, Loft has had an average of 1.9 shots per game this season which is more than all of his teammates.

He also has an average rating of 6.61 so far this term and has made an average of 1.1 key passes per game.

Premier League days

The Kent-born man started his career with spells in non-league at Dartford and Ebbsfleet United before Tottenham Hotspur snapped him up as a youngster.

He never made a senior appearance for Spurs but gained experience out on loan at Braintree Town, Stevenage and Exeter City.

Loft then moved to fellow Premier League side Leicester in 2018 and had two years on the books at the King Power Stadium, part of which he spent loaned out at Carlisle United.

Move back down south?

The Colchester links makes sense as he is from down south.

Hill has made it clear he doesn’t want to lose him next month though so it will be interesting to see what happens.