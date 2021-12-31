Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is set to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest today, reports The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Davis, 23, is set to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest later today ahead of a proposed loan move to the Championship club.

The Aston Villa forward is poised to join Forest on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 Championship campaign and it’ll be his first venture out of Villa Park.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Davis made his league debut for the Villans back in the 2016/17 campaign and has since made 73 league appearances for the club, scoring three league goals.

This time round though he’s featured just once in the Premier League for Villa and is yet to make an appearance under Steven Gerrard.

But the former Rangers boss looks set to sanction Davis’ temporary exit from Villa Park – Percy revealed on Twitter last night:

Keinan Davis set for medical at #nffc on Friday, ahead of a loan move for the rest of the season from #avfc. Davis will be the first signing for Forest head coach Steve Cooper if all goes through. cc: @Fball_Insights_ https://t.co/BautAwd4vi — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 30, 2021

Cooper’s kind of player…

Nottingham Forest have shot up the Championship table since Steve Cooper’s appointment earlier in the season.

They’ve played some really nice football along the way too, and Davis is a player who could really compliment that style of play.

Forest play fast, attacking football and a robust striker like Davis who can carry the ball forward, unsettle defenders and so on should prove to be a fine addition to the squad.

He’s not been the most prolific name in front of goal however, but with Forest in the Championship he has a chance to really get some minutes under his belt and hopefully impress the Villa officials ahead of next season.

Up next for Forest?

The Reds have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time under Cooper after losing 1-0 at Huddersfield Town last night.

It’s back-to-back games in which they’ve failed to score too, and so a striker addition is taking on even more importance ahead of the January transfer window.

Up next for Forest is a home game v Barnsley – a perfect opportunity for Cooper’s side to return to winning ways and should Davis arrive in time, it should be a perfect oppurtunity for him to hopefully make his debut.