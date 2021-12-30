Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing up a move for Inter Milan’s Martin Satriano this January as Steve Cooper sizes up attacking additions.

Reporter Will Unwin has said that Nottingham Forest have set their sights on three main striker targets, one of which is Martin Satriano.

Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a striker on loan in January. Their three main targets are Inter Milan's Martín Satriano, Brentford's Marcus Forss and Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos, I am told. — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) December 29, 2021

Brentford hotshot Marcus Forss and Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos are also said to be on the Championship club’s radar. with Steve Cooper keen on bolster his attacking options in the New Year.

Satriano has been in and around Inter’s first-team picture this season, playing four times for Simone Inzaghi’s outfit.

The 20-year-old made the step up to the senior side this season having impressed for their Primavera side following his arrival from Uruguayan outfit Nacional back in January 2020. Satriano has managed 16 goals and 10 assists in 37 outings for Inter’s youngsters, but he is still waiting on his first goal for the first-team.

With Nottingham Forest being linked with a loan move for Satriano, take a look at some of his highlights below to see what he could bring to Cooper’s side if a move was to go through.