Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing up a new striker signing in January, with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos among those linked.

Reporter Will Unwin revealed earlier this week that Nottingham Forest have identified Ramos as one of three main striker targets alongside Brentford’s Marcus Forss and Martin Satriano of Inter Milan.

Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a striker on loan in January. Their three main targets are Inter Milan's Martín Satriano, Brentford's Marcus Forss and Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos, I am told. — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) December 29, 2021

Ramos has been in and around Jorge Jesus’ first-team at Benfica for much of this season, though the vast majority of his outings have come as a substitute.

At 20, he looks to be a promising talent for the future, but he could benefit from a temporary move away to continue his development away from Benfica.

He has played 35 times for the club since making his way through the youth ranks, netting seven goals and chipping in with four assists.

Ramos’ has been a prolific goalscorer at an international level as well. He is still waiting on his first call-up to Portugal’s senior side but he has managed 10 goals in 13 games for their U21s, also featuring for the country at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels.

Amid Nottingham Forest’s links with a loan swoop, take a look at what he has to offer below…