Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane will be staying with Oxford United until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

During the summer transfer window, Herbie Kane made a temporary move to Oxford United.

The move has given him the chance to play regular first-team football away from parent club Barnsley, playing a total of 18 times since his arrival.

Barnsley included the option for a January recall in the initial agreement and it has been claimed that the club would consider bringing Kane back. However, the two sides have now reached an agreement that means the former Liverpool youngster will be staying at the Kassam Stadium.

As confirmed by both clubs, Oxford United have paid a fee to Barnsley to remove the recall clause, meaning Kane will be staying for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

The news will come as a big boost to U’s boss Karl Robinson, with Kane nailing down a starting spot since his arrival.

Kane’s loan spell to date

The 23-year-old has missed just two League One games since his arrival, starting in 15 of his 16 appearances in the third-tier.

In his 18 appearances across all competitions, Kane has chipped in with four assists, operating as both a central midfielder and slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder.

Moving forward, the Barnsley loanee will be looking to help Oxford maintain their push for promotion.

As it stands, Robinson’s side sit in 5th place in League One after 23 games, four points away from 2nd placed Sunderland and four points clear of MK Dons, who sit just outside the play-off spots in 7th.