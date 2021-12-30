Huddersfield Town have revealed that Chief Executive Mark Devlin has left his position at the club.

Devlin took on the role of Chief Executive last year. It was initially an interim position but he landed the job on a permanent basis in May of last year.

Now though, Huddersfield Town have announced the surprising news that Devlin has now left his role, with Dean Hoyle taking over temporarily.

For Terriers fans, the news of Devlin’s departure has come as a pleasant surprise – the board has faced a lot of criticism in the past few seasons and for many reasons.

Huddersfield’s transfer strategy in particular has been a cause for concern, with the Terriers having done some poor business since their unexpected Premier League promotion in 2017.

But the club seems to be stabilising on and off the pitch and Devlin’s departure has certainly captured a warm reaction from fans.

See what these Huddersfield own fans have had to say on Twitter about the news:

OMGGG — Arjun (@htafcarjun) December 30, 2021

Thanks for the late Christmas present — Oliver Flynn (@OllyFlynn18) December 30, 2021

Best news all year 🤍 — Jaden (@Jiddle03) December 30, 2021

A good move by the club👍🏼 — Dan (@ward__dan) December 30, 2021

Great news! Came in with high hopes. Did nothing for us. Deano back in! 💪🏽 — Jonathan Kenworthy (@jgkenworthy) December 30, 2021