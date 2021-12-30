Doncaster Rovers loan man Rodrigo Vilca has returned to Newcastle United, it has been confirmed.

During the summer transfer window, Doncaster Rovers recruited young Peruvian Rodrigo Vilca from Newcastle United on a temporary basis.

He arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium to bolster their attacking options, providing another option out on the wing and in attacking midfield.

However, it has now been confirmed that the 22-year-old’s time with the League One club has come to an end, returning to his parent club ahead of the January transfer window.

As reported by the Doncaster Free Press, Vilca is back with Newcastle after half-a-season with Doncaster.

His short stint with the third-tier outfit saw him play 13 times across all competitions, with his last outing coming in a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City back in November. In the process, he managed two goals and two assists, with his standout performance coming in a 3-2 win over Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy, in which he scored once and laid on two assists.

Moving forward…

Now, with Vilca’s pretty underwhelming spell with Rovers over, Doncaster will be looking to bolster their ranks where they can in January.

New boss Gary McSheffrey is now at the helm after assuming the managerial post on a permanent basis, so it will be interesting to see who he looks to bring to the Keepmoat to make his mark on the squad.

He will be tasked with keeping Doncaster in League One, with the club currently sat six points away from safety at the bottom of the table.