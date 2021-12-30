Bournemouth are said to be monitoring Keinan Davis’ situation at Aston Villa as Scott Parker eyes attacking additions in January.

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis was heavily linked with a loan move away from Villa Park in the summer transfer window, only for a knee injury to scupper a possible exit.

However, heading into January, it seems the 23-year-old is still attracting loan interest from the Championship.

As per reporter Kris Temple, Bournemouth are still maintaining an interest in Davis, keeping an eye on his loan availability heading into January.

It was claimed earlier this month that fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest were also sizing up Davis as a potential target ahead of the New Year, so it will be interesting to see how the striker’s situation pans out over the coming weeks.

Davis’ season so far

After the early stages of his season were disrupted by a knee injury, Davis has returned to fitness but found game time hard to come by.

He has made only one appearance for Villa’s senior side, coming off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Southampton back in November.

Other than that, the striker’s only game time has come with the U23s. He has scored twice in two Premier League 2 games against Sunderland and Birmingham City’s U23s sides, also scoring and providing an assist in an EFL Trophy tie against League One side MK Dons in October.

It awaits to be seen if the door opens for the Villa striker to make a temporary move in January, with Bournemouth said to be watching over his situation.