AFC Wimbledon have recalled forward Aaron Cosgrave from his loan spell with National League outfit Dover Athletic, it has been confirmed.

During the summer transfer window, AFC Wimbledon opted to offload Aaron Cosgrave on a temporary basis.

He made the move shortly after arriving on a free transfer from non-league side Lewes, linking up with Dover Athletic to pick up more game time away from Plough Lane.

Now, with the January transfer window on the horizon, it has been confirmed that Cosgrave is back with the League One club.

Dover Athletic have revealed on their official club website that the Dons have recalled Cosgrave, bringing an end to his time on loan in the National League.

Across all competitions, Cosgrave played 22 times for Andy Hessenthaler’s side, with 19 of those appearances coming in the league. He managed four goals in the National League, making him their top scorer in what has been a challenging season so far.

Moving forward…

As the January window nears, it will be interesting to see what the Dons have planned for Cosgrave.

His deal with Dover was poised to run through until the end of the season but Wimbledon have made the most of the option to recall the striker, so it awaits to be seen what they have planned for him in the second half of the season.

Could a fresh loan move elsewhere await? Or will Mark Robinson bring him into his first-team plans at Plough Lane?