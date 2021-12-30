Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has revealed midfielder Alfie Lewis was “highlighted” as a potential target in the summer, but played down recent claims of an imminent swoop for the St Patrick’s Athletic ace.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Plymouth Argyle are poised to sign St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Alfie Lewis.

The Sun stated that the Pilgrims are set to beat a host of sides to a deal, with Lewis’ contract expiring at the end of the League of Ireland season.

Now, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has moved to add clarity on the links with a January swoop for Lewis.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Schumacher revealed that the former West Ham United youngster was “highlighted” as a potential target in the summer, but nothing has progressed beyond that at any point.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“All I can say on that is that he was a player we highlighted in the summer that we were interested in bringing in because we thought he was a good player but he went back to Ireland, and played in Ireland, and that’s where it’s at at the moment.

“Nothing further. He’s someone that we highlighted that we thought is decent and would do a good job for us.

“That’s that really. There is not much more concrete to confirm.”

Lewis’ time with St Pat’s

The 22-year-old first linked up with the Irish club in February of this year, joining on loan before making the move permanent upon the expiry of his contract with West Ham.

Across all competitions, Lewis played 36 times for St Pat’s, netting three goals and laying on two assists. He helped the club win the FAI Cup too, operating in a number of midfield roles.

As per Transfermarkt, his deal with the club expired in November, so it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out over the coming weeks and months.