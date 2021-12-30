Lincoln City director of football Jez George has revealed the club are planning on finding young ‘keeper Sam Long a loan move “at the highest possible level” after securing his long-term future.

Lincoln City youngster Sam Long has been in and around Michael Appleton’s first-team at Sincil Bank this season.

The 19-year-old has played five times across all competitions, keeping two clean sheets. He is still waiting on his league debut with West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths nailing down a starting spot for much of the campaign, but he has been the main choice as a back-up on the bench.

His efforts have been rewarded with a new long-term deal and now, the plan for Long has emerged as the Imps look to continue his development.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City’s director of football Jez George revealed the Imps are planning on loaning out Long for the rest of the season. He went on to express his excitement after securing his long-term future, stating the plan is for him to become the club’s number one in the future.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“This contract allows us the time to develop Sam into a future number one goalkeeper for Lincoln City.

“The next part of that process will be finding Sam a loan at the right club for him to play at the highest possible level for the remainder of the season.

“It is really exciting for everyone at the club, and particularly within the Academy, to know that we have a young homegrown goalkeeper of Sam’s potential and that we are committed to developing him into our future number one.”

A hot prospect for the future

George’s words show just how highly Lincoln rate Long, with the director also discussing how manager Michael Appleton, goalkeeping coach Steve Croudson and the rest of the coaching team see the youngster as a top talent for the future.

It will be interesting to see when the Imps look to bring the youngster into the number one spot, with a loan lined up the for the rest of this season.

The earlier mentioned Griffiths and Archie Mair are both only with the League One side on loan, so there may well be an opening for the starting spot as early as next season, so it will awaits to be seen what the club have planned moving forward.