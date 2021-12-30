Bolton Wanderers striker Eoin Doyle is wanted by Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic, according to reports.

Bolton Wanderers brought Eoin Doyle in during the summer of 2020 to help fire them to League One.

The striker netted 19 goals last season to fire Wanderers out of League Two and he has managed seven goals and two assists so far this season, with Ian Evatt’s side sat in 15th.

Now, as per a report from the Irish Independent, Doyle is attracting interest from League of Ireland outfit St Patrick’s Athletic.

The report claims that the experienced striker has emerged as an ambitious for the club, who are based in Dublin, where Doyle was born. It is added that St Pat’s are hopeful of a deal, though a potential obstacle could be the length left on the striker’s Bolton contract, which isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2023.

A Football League hotshot

After starting out in the Republic of Ireland, Doyle spent a season-and-a-half in Scotland with Hibernian before coming to England with Chesterfield.

The striker managed 38 goals in 84 games for the Spireites, earning a move to Cardiff City in 2015. His spell with the Bluebirds was underwhelming, as was his time with Preston North End and resulting loan stint with Portsmouth, but he went on to star away from Deepdale in spells with Oldham Athletic.

Doyle managed 16 goals and nine assists in 34 games for Oldham, earning a switch to Bradford City in August 2018. He would score 11 goals in 55 games before joining Swindon Town, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career to date. Across the 2019/20 season, Doyle scored a stunning 25 goals in 29 games to fire them to promotion.

Now with Bolton, he has scored 26 times in 71 outings, but it awaits to be seen if he adds to that total or returns to Ireland with St Pat’s.