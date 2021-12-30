Portsmouth are ready to let defender Paul Downing leave in January, with Doncaster Rovers keen on a move.

The News has revealed that Doncaster Rovers are ready to bring Paul Downing’s Portsmouth frustrations to an end as new boss Gary McSheffrey looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Downing has been unable to nail down a starting spot in his time at Fratton Park, with injuries seeing him fall out of favour. Overall, he has played 27 times for the club since joining in the summer of 2019 and it seems a move away is likely as his contract nears expiry.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, but he could depart in January with Doncaster keen.

Rovers are determined to strengthen their ranks in January as McSheffrey bids to turn around their fortunes and fend off relegation to League Two after landing the job on a permanent basis.

Downing’s career to date

The Taunton-born centre-back started out in West Brom’s academy, spending time out on loan with Hereford United, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Barnet before leaving permanently in 2012 to join Walsall.

Downing remained with the Saddlers for four years, playing 183 times across all competitions. He then joined MK Dons in 2016, playing 46 times before making a temporary move to Blackburn Rovers, which was then made permanent in January 2018.

A year later, he linked up with Doncaster on loan, playing 22 times and leaving Blackburn to join Portsmouth in the summer of 2019.

Now, with a potential return to the Keepmoat Stadium on the cards, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.