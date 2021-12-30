Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Aaron Connolly is set to undergo a medical with Middlesbrough today, reports Alan Nixon.

Connolly, 21, was backed to join Middlesbrough on loan earlier this week.

The Irishman has made four Premier League outings for Brighton this season and is now closing in on a loan move to Middlesbrough for the second half of this campaign.

The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that Connolly is set to undergo a medical with the Boro today – he tweeted earlier:

Middlesbough. Medical for Brighton’s Connolly from Brighton set up today. Decent loan. And in quick … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 30, 2021

Connolly is a player held in high-regards at Brighton. Manager Graham Potter has entrusted him with a handful of starts in the top flight this season and now he’s entrusting Middlesbrough with his progression in the second half of this campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side have shot up into the play-off places. They currently sit in 5th-place of the table after three-straight wins in the Championship, having not lost in six now.

The Boro revolution…

Since Neil Warnock’s dismissal and Wilder’s arrival, Middlesbrough have undergone a drastic change in mentality and in such a short space of time too.

The club are paying some sublime football and it’s proving effective, with Boro picking up some impressive wins against the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest of late – in fact, Middlesbrough have conceded just twice in their last six outings.

Everything is in place for Wilder’s team to challenge for promotion in the second half of this campaign and the addition of Connolly will only bolster their attacking options, and therefore their promotion credentials.

Up next for Boro is a trip to Wilder’s old stomping ground Sheffield United in the New Year.