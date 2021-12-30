Taylor Gardner-Hickman has signed a new long-term contract with West Brom, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Gardner-Hickman, who turns 20 today, has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with West Brom.

A product of the West Brom academy, Gardner-Hickman has had to be patient to earn his spot in the Baggies’ first-team but he’s since been a revelation under Valerien Ismael, featuring five times in the Championship so far this season.

And the natural full-back has filled in a number of positions under the Frenchman, most notably in the middle of the park.

Gardner-Hickman only made his league debut for West Brom in November but he’s since started four games in the Championship and has impressed in all of them, with Baggies fans having mulled over his performances so far.

And now West Brom fans can look forward to a lot more of Gardner-Hickman after the club revealed today that the Englishman has committed his long-term future to the club.

West Brom learning lessons…

West Brom have seen a number of their talented youngsters not break into the first-team in recent seasons before going on to join top flight clubs.

Gardner-Hickman though looks to b an exception – Ismael has entrusted him with starts in the Championship and so far the youngster has repaid that faith, and this new long-term contract will ensure that Gardner-Hickman can continue his progression in the Baggies’ starting XI.

He’s a fine player and the news of his new deal should really excite West Brom fans.