Rotherham United assistant boss Richie Barker hasn’t ruled out the possibility of fringe players leaving this winter.

Rotherham United’s number two says they will only let people leave if the deal is right for the club, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers have been in fine form over recent months and have risen to the top of the League One table.

They have a few players who aren’t getting as much game time as they would have liked though.

Read: Rotherham United defender wanted for longer by National League North side

‘We could freshen it up’…

Barker, who has been Paul Warne’s number two since 2017, has said:

“The players have careers and at some point somebody will say: ‘Look, I’m not prepared to be a part of this, I need to go off and play somewhere else.’ That’s fine, it’s human nature. Anybody who does go, we’ll just replace them as best we can.”

He added: “I don’t think the gaffer would allow someone to leave if it wasn’t right for the club — if we couldn’t replace him or couldn’t get the right finances.

“But we are humanist people who understand that if somebody isn’t happy there’s no point keeping them. Providing it’s right for everybody, we could freshen it up.”

Read: Rotherham United open to making signings in January

Who isn’t playing much?

Tolaji Bola was only signed over the summer but is having to bide his time for opportunities in his first year at the New York Stadium.

Another summer recruit in Hakeem Odoffin is also not getting many minutes at the moment. Angus MacDonald is another who could benefit from getting some minutes elsewhere.

Rotherham also have the chance to loan out youngsters like Curtis Durose, Ciaran McGuckin and Sam Greenhouse if they want to.