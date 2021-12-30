Fulham? Bournemouth? Sheffield United? West Brom? Whoever your favourite for promotion at the start of the season, there’s a new and feisty contender in Blackburn Rovers.

As expected at Blackburn Rovers, it was a slow start to this current Championship campaign. Losing their star striker in Adam Armstrong over the summer and failing to replace him, spending just half-a-million pounds of the signing of Tayo Edun from Lincoln City whilst also releasing a host of first-team players promised to make the 2021/22 season a testing one for Rovers.

This season is Mowbray’s fourth full season at the helm. Taking over in early 2017, Mowbray is closing in on his 250th game in charge of Blackburn Rovers but it’s not been an easy ride for the 58-year-old… far from it. Cries of ‘Mowbray out’ have partnered his tenure for enough time now and last season he perhaps came as close as ever to the exit, with his side having lost six games from seven in February this year which birthed a run of one win in 16 league outings.

Blackburn finished the last season strongly. With five games of the season remaining they sat in 17th-place of the Championship table on 47 points – after 24 games of this season they sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table with 45 points. Indeed, a 63 point finish is Rovers’ highest since returning to the Championship and that number is on course to be blown out of the water, with Rovers looking unstoppable at the moment.

So how have Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers gone under the radar to become title contenders in the Championship this season? A simple answer – his squad have all stepped up to the plate. Mowbray didn’t make a huge amount of signings, but made some keen ones in Jan Paul ven Hecke, Reda Khadra and Edun who’ve all been in and around the starting XI, but it’s the ones who’ve been at the club for some time who’ve become the main enforcers behind Blackburn Rovers’ surprise promotion bid… And of course, the influence of a packed out and joyous Ewood Park certainly helps.

Names like Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton, John Buckley, Joe Rothwell and Ben Brereton Diaz have all been standout players in their respective positions so far this season, yet they were part of the same side that had Rovers fans calling for Mowbray’s head throughout the last season.

Defensively, Rovers have come on leaps and bounds. They’ve always had attacking potency under Mowbray but with Lenihan proving formidable this season, the likes of Wharton and new fan favourite Harry Pickering either side and Championship-proven names like Daniel Ayala on the bench, Rovers’ attacking quality is now outweighing their defensive flaws.

With 28 goals conceded there is still plenty of room for improvement. Seven of those goals were shipped in at home to Fulham just last month but that’s proved a turning point in Rovers’ season and indeed in Mowbray’s near five-year tenure. The process has been a long one but credit to the Rovers board for trusting in it and in Mowbray. Blackburn Rovers are in the best shape they’ve been in since their relegation from the Premier League in 2012 but there’s still half-a-season to play. Promotion is very much on the cards and Mowbray, his players and the fans all have a part to play in making that happen.