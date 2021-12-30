Chippenham Town want to keep Swindon Town duo Ricky Aguiar and Harry Parsons for longer, as per a report by the Wiltshire Times.



The pair have been key players for the National League South side over recent times.

However, both of their deals are due to expire next month.

They are due to go back to the County Ground but Chippenham are hoping to extend their stays if they can.

‘Will be a stretch’…

However, their boss, Mike Cook, admits it could be hard:

“The two loans go back to Swindon Town next week, but we’re hoping to extend them if we possibly can.

“It will be a stretch to do that, but if we could keep them and finish in the top 10, I would be more than pleased.”

Parsons

Swindon gave him the green light to head out the exit door in November to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since scored three goals in five league games for the Bluebirds.

The attacker has made 10 senior appearances for the Robins so far in his career and penned a new deal over the summer.

Aguiar

Swindon only signed him in August from Worthing and he played four times earlier this season under Ben Garner.

However, the 20-year-old was also allowed to join Chippenham and has since fired five goals in 10 games.

What next?

Parsons and Aguiar are poised to return to their parent club soon unless they are allowed to stay out on loan for longer.