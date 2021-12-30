Riley McGree has returned to parent club Charlotte FC following the expiry of loan spell at Birmingham City.

McGree, 23, joined Birmingham City on loan for the second half of last season. He went on to record 15 Championship appearances and scored one goal, before returning on loan for the first half of this season.

This time round, the Australian had become a key player under Lee Bowyer.

McGree scored twice and assisted two in his 13 Championship outings this season and Bowyer was desperate to keep hold of him for the remainder of the campaign.

But he’s since returned to parent club Charlotte FC in the MLS, and speaking to BluesTV about his exit, McGree said:

“It’s sadly come to an end, but it has been a bit of a whirlwind and a good adventure and one that I have good memories from.

“England is where you want to come and play. To be able to get the opportunity in the Championship and to come to Birmingham, I took it and wanted to get here.”

The loss of McGree is a blow for Blues. He gave them a definite edge going forward and in a side that already struggles to create chances, the loss of another attacking player in McGree after already losing Tahith Chong is tough on Bowyer and his side.

Birmingham City have scored just 22 goals in their opening 23 Championship games this season. Scott Hogan is their top scorer with six and Troy Deeney has four in the league this season, but Blues have an eight-point gap to the drop zone as it stands and so relegation fears won’t be settling in too firmly just yet.

But a poor run of form could thrust Birmingham City right into the mix and so Bowyer could well be eyeing up several January additions to ensure a comfortable finish for his side.

Up next for Blues is a home game v QPR in the New Year.