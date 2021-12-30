Scunthorpe United defender Harry Baker has joined Pickering Town on loan.

Scunthorpe United have announced his temporary departure on their official club website.

Baker, 18, has been given the green light to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has moved to Northern Premier League Division One East side Pickering on an initial one-month deal.

Story so far

Baker has been on the books at Scunthorpe since Under-8s level in 2011 and has since risen up through the academy of the League Two outfit.

The Winterton-born man was handed his first professional contract in January 2020.

He has been a key player for the Iron at various youth levels over the past few years and will be looking to make the step up into the senior set-up in the near future.

New temporary home

For now though, Baker will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt over the next four weeks in non-league.

He could make his debut on New Years Day when Pickering take on Tadcaster Albion.

The teenager has recently recovered from a knee injury and needs to get some minutes.

Current situation

Pickering are 18th in the league right now and only Sheffield FC separate them from the bottom of the table.

The Pikes are also the home to former Scunny goalkeeper Adam Kelsey these days.