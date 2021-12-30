West Ham are eyeing up a move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson, reports ExWHUemployee.

Robinson, 24, has featured 19 times in the Championship for Fulham this season, who currently sit in 2nd-place of the table.

The American left-back joined the club from Wigan Athletic following their Championship relegation in 2020 and played 28 times in the Premier League last time round, attracting interest from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Now though, ExWHUemployee has revealed that the Hammers are looking into a move for Robinson, but claims that David Moyes’ side would prefer a move next summer.

Mixed reviews…

Robinson is a versatile left-back. He’s one blessed with a lot of pace and a lot of forward momentum but he’s received mixed reviews from Fulham fans all season.

He’s often been called out for some of his defensive woes with Fulham fans having described him as a ‘liability’.

Nevertheless, he’s a modern full-back and on his day, one of the best in the division and so its understandable why West Ham are looking into a mover for the USA international.

Can Fulham afford to lose Robinson?

Fulham boss Marcos Silva has been blessed with squad depth this season and should Robinson depart then he’ll have another commendable left-back to select in Joe Bryan.

After that, Silva doesn’t really have anymore options on the left and so Robinson would likely have to be replaced should he be sold off next summer.

Up next for Fulham is a trip to Swansea City in the New Year – a win could see them return to the top of the Championship table.