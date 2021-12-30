Salford City are trying to hijack Josh McPake’s loan move to Tranmere Rovers.

Salford City are keen to lure him to the Peninsula Stadium next month, as reported by Football Scotland.

McPake, 20, has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Morecambe from Rangers.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with the League One side and is poised to drop into League Two next month for the remainder of the campaign.

Lots of interest

Tranmere looked certain to win the race for his signature but are now having to fend off competition from league rivals Salford, whilst Football Scotland say Carlisle United have also agreed a deal with Rangers.

In addition, Football Insider suggested Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic were keen in a previous report and the Daily Record mentioned Barrow AFC as suitors too.

McPake’s next destination is unknown right now and he is not short of interest.

Story so far

The Scotland youth international has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has played once for their first-team so far.

He has gained experience out on loan from Ibrox at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town in the past.

McPake’s spell at Morecambe this term hasn’t quite gone to plan and he has only played seven times for the Shrimps.

However, that hasn’t deterred other Football League clubs and Salford and Tranmere are now battling it out for his signature, whilst Carlisle shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.