Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says they will be active in the upcoming transfer window, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to bolster their ranks next month.

The Latics are currently 3rd in the League One table after a strong first-half of the season.

They are two points behind top of the league Rotherham United with two games in hand.

‘Discussions have obviously been taking place’…

Richardson hints that they will be strengthening their squad this winter to boost their promotion push:

“It’s supposedly well documented that in some quarters we have a plethora of riches and players.

“I think the more sane ones will know we haven’t spent millions of pounds, and we have been really stringent in going for experienced free agents.

“You look at our numbers and it is something we want to increase over the next few weeks, in order to be competitive in every game. That’s our sole focus, our sole aim and our sole direction. It’s for others to make things of make believe stuff.”

He added: “Discussions have obviously been taking place within our football club for a number of weeks now. The goal is always to come out of every window stronger than when you went in.”

Busy summer

Wigan had a busy summer transfer window as they geared up for this season.

It didn’t take long for their new signings to gel together earlier in the campaign and they will be hoping their next additions will have the same impact.

What next?

The Latics are scheduled to play Accrington Stanley at the DW Stadium on Saturday, followed by cup games against Oldham Athletic (Papa John’s Trophy) and Blackburn Rovers (FA Cup).

They haven’t played since their 3-2 win at Oxford United on 18th December and will be itching to get back to it.