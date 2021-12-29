‘Not good enough’ – West Brom skipper Jake Livermore makes honest admission on recent performances
West Brom captain Jake Livermore has said the players need to “have a look” at themselves after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Derby County.
West Brom have struggled for consistency this season, with their on-and-off displays leaving them 4th after 24 games.
Heading into their clash with Derby County earlier this week the Baggies were five games undefeated but three of those were 0-0 draws, lacking a killer instinct in any of those ties.
The performances have understandably drawn criticism from supporters and now, club captain Jake Livermore has admitted it hasn’t been good enough.
As quoted by the Express and Star, Livermore has said the players need to “have a look” at themselves, insisting that the problem isn’t with the system being played by Valerien Ismael’s side.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“I always try and be brutally honest and we (the players) need to have a look at ourselves.
“There is not a lot wrong, it’s just either end of the pitch – which is where it counts. At Derby, we had 60% possession, 19 shots. There doesn’t seem to anything wrong with the system, it’s that killer instinct we need to find now.
“When you look at where we want to get to, it’s not good enough.
“We have to do all we can as a dressing room. We need to look at ourselves because everything seems to be OK bar that killer instinct.
“That is what ultimately wins games, wins promotions and gets the club where it should be.”
Bidding to get a run going
With Bournemouth and Fulham’s form faltering recently, it would’ve been the perfect chance for West Brom to climb back into the top two.
However, Ismael’s side have now got to look forward to the January window to get some fresh faces through the door. Not only that, but next month presents some decent Championship fixtures. A clash with QPR will be challenging, but ties against Cardiff City, Millwall and Peterborough United are all winnable.
The Baggies need to get back on track sooner rather than later if they want to get back into the automatic promotion spots, so it will be interesting to see if they can do so in the New Year.