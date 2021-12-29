West Brom captain Jake Livermore has said the players need to “have a look” at themselves after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Derby County.

West Brom have struggled for consistency this season, with their on-and-off displays leaving them 4th after 24 games.

Heading into their clash with Derby County earlier this week the Baggies were five games undefeated but three of those were 0-0 draws, lacking a killer instinct in any of those ties.

The performances have understandably drawn criticism from supporters and now, club captain Jake Livermore has admitted it hasn’t been good enough.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Livermore has said the players need to “have a look” at themselves, insisting that the problem isn’t with the system being played by Valerien Ismael’s side.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I always try and be brutally honest and we (the players) need to have a look at ourselves.

“There is not a lot wrong, it’s just either end of the pitch – which is where it counts. At Derby, we had 60% possession, 19 shots. There doesn’t seem to anything wrong with the system, it’s that killer instinct we need to find now.