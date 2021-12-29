Peterborough United have lodged a bid for a new full-back, it has been reported.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson will be keen to bring some fresh faces to London Road in January as he looks to keep the club in the Championship.

At the weekend, it emerged that the club had already made bids for two players ahead of January as they look to bring targets in sooner rather than later.

Now, a fresh report from the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed that a bid has been made for a new full-back.

The identity of the player isn’t mentioned, but it will be interesting to see if further details emerge on the bid as the transfer window moves closer and closer.

In the market for reinforcements

Looking at the squad, Posh will ideally bring in someone who can operate on both the left and right-hand side.

Nathan Thompson is the only natural right-back at the club, with Joe Ward able to play as a right wing-back. Ferguson has Dan Butler and Joe Tomlinson at left-back, but Butler is undergoing scans today (Wednesday 29th) on an ankle injury and could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

It’s an encouraging sign for supporters that the club are wasting no time in moving for their targets. January can throw up plenty of challenges for clubs looking to bring in some new faces, so it will be hoped that Posh are able to get their business done sooner rather than later to avoid letting transfers drag on throughout the month.