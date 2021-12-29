Nottingham Forest have identified Brentford ace Marcus Forss, Inter Milan prodigy Martin Satriano and Benfica talent Goncalo Ramos as their top three striker targets heading into January.

Nottingham Forest were keen to bolster their attacking ranks with another striker during the summer transfer window, ultimately failing to bring anyone in.

With Steve Cooper at the helm and the January transfer window right around the corner, the Championship club are hunting a new striker once again.

Now, Forest are said to have identified their top three striker targets.

As per reporter Will Unwin, Brentford’s Finnish hotshot Marcus Forss, Inter Milan’s attacking starlet Martin Satriano and Benfica’s 20-year-old talent Goncalo Ramos are the club’s main striker targets heading into January.

A closer look at the trio…

Brentford man Forss will likely be the name fans are most familiar with. The 22-year-old was a frequent goalscorer off the bench for Thomas Frank’s side last season, scoring 10 goals across all competitions. His action has been more limited this season but has still managed five goals in 10 games.

Of the three, Inter Milan’s Uruguayan talent Satriano has the least senior experience. His four appearances this season are the extent of his first-team game time, but his record for Inter’s Primavera side shows he knows where the goal is, scoring 16 and providing 10 assists in 37 matches.

As for Benfica starlet Ramos, much of his action has been as a substitute but he has already played 35 times for the Portuguese club, scoring seven and providing four assists. He has been prolific for their youth sides and for Portugal’s U21s and could benefit from a temporary move elsewhere.