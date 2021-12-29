Blackpool have recalled midfielder Cameron Antwi from his loan spell with Telford United, it has been confirmed.

Blackpool opted to send young midfielder Cameron Antwi out on loan in October, giving him the chance to pick up senior experience elsewhere.

EFL clubs are allowed to do business with non-league clubs outside the transfer windows as those outside the Football League don’t have to abide by said windows.

It opens the door for the likes of Antwi to play first-team football elsewhere, with the 20-year-old linking up with Telford United to do so earlier this season.

Now, it has been confirmed that Antwi has returned from his spell away.

Blackpool have announced on their official club website that they have recalled the London-born talent from his temporary spell with Telford. He departs the club after eight appearances in the National League North, a division the Bucks currently sit bottom of.

Antwi’s career to date

The midfield talent started out his career in Fulham’s youth academy, playing five times for their U18s before leaving for Blackpool in the summer of 2019.

Antwi has found the vast majority of his game time with the Tangerines in their youth set-up, but he has been in and around the senior picture before.

He has two first-team appearances for Blackpool under his belt. Antwi’s most recent first-team outing came earlier this season in the Carabao Cup, playing 70 minutes as Neil Critchley’s side were defeated 3-2 by Sunderland.