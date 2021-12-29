Nottingham Forest’s loaned in midfielder James Garner is hoping to continue his impressive stint at the City Ground as he bids to impress away from parent club Manchester United.

James Garner endured a challenging loan spell with Watford in the first half of last season, eventually being recalled by Manchester United in January before switching to Nottingham Forest.

The youngster then returned to the City Ground for this season, and he has continued to impress under Steve Cooper’s management.

Now, Garner has spoken of the benefits spending an entire season and the same club will have.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the 20-year-old said he thinks it will help staying with the same club for a full season, seemingly making his stance clear on any possible early return to Old Trafford. He went on to express his happiness with his loan spell so far, adding that it continues for a long time to come.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I am in regular contact with (United).

“I speak to the loan managers every week. They come to my games and they tell me what I’ve done well or what I’ve done bad. I’ve not really spoken to many people in terms of coaches, managers or what not, but I speak to the loan managers regularly.

“I hope they’re happy with me!

“I’m definitely happy here. It’s going well at the moment, and long may it continue.”

Garner’s season to date

Across all competitions, the Birkenhead-born talent has played 20 times for Nottingham Forest this season.

In the process, he has chipped in with a goal and an assist, with both goal contributions coming in an impressive display against Peterborough United earlier this month as Cooper’s side secured a 2-0 win.

His involvements this season take him to 40 appearances for Nottingham Forest across both loan spells.

As he continues to develop at the City Ground, it will be interesting to see if Garner can kick on further over the rest of the season as Cooper and co look to make a push for the play-off spots after their resurgence under new management.