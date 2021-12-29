Peterborough United left-back Dan Butler will undergo a scan today (Wednesday 29th) after he came off vs Millwall due to an ankle injury.

Peterborough United’s left-sided ace was forced off in the win over Millwall prior to Christmas.

He has been a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s side for the vast majority of this season, maintaining his starting spot as a left-back or left wing-back, also filling in as a left-sided centre-back when called upon.

However, he was forced off in the early stages of Posh’s win over Millwall. He received treatment after a challenge from Dan McNamara but was ultimately unable to continue, making way for Joe Tomlinson.

Now, the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed Butler will be undergoing a scan on the injury today (Wednesday 29th).

The report adds that there is a “chance” the injury could have ended his season, so the club will have their fingers crossed as they await the results.

In his absence…

Posh have only played once since the Millwall win, falling to a 3-1 loss against Blackpool.

The earlier mentioned Joe Tomlinson came into the starting XI in the absence of Butler and it seems as though he’ll be the main candidate for a starting spot moving forward too. The youngster impressed in his outing off the bench against Millwall and is the only natural left-back as it stands.

While Butler’s injury comes as a hefty blow, it opens the door for the former Eastleigh talent to nail down a starting spot and prove himself at Championship level after joining in the summer, so it awaits to be seen how the promising talent fares.