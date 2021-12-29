This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

A report from Swansea Independent has claimed that Swansea City have held talks with Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood ahead of the January transfer window.

Greenwood, 19, is a product of the Arsenal academy. He’s been with Leeds since last year but has only featured once in the Premier League this season.

Swansea City meanwhile sit in 16th–place of the Championship table after an earlier resurgence brought them into play-off contention.

So would Greenwood be a good fit for Swansea City? Our writers have their say…

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Sam Greenwood is worth a gamble in my opinion. He would give Swansea something different in attack to what they already have.

“Russell Martin’s side are not where they want to be in the table and need someone to come in and make an impact. Greenwood hasn’t played much first-team football so far in his career and will be itching to show what he can do.

“This move suits both parties as Swansea would get another striking option and he would get some experience under his belt for Leeds.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Greenwood looks ready to make the step up into senior football, and Swansea could be the perfect place to show why.

“He could play either as the number nine or in behind the striker in Russell Martin’s 3-4-2-1 system, with his attacking versatility giving the Swans boss the option to switch it around too if needs be.

“Greenwood has shown he can star at youth level and he would fit into Martin’s system, so a move would be good for all parties.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Swansea have been linked with a host of Premier League youngsters going into January but nothing seems close. Greenwood though may well be the closest as it stands and it could be a really beneficial move for everyone involved.

“Leeds like to play a lot of nice football and Swansea like to play in a passing, possession-based system too under Martin.

“Should Greenwood half half-a-season in Martin’s Swansea side then it could give him some really great experience before returning to Elland Road in the summer, and he could give Swansea some goals which they’ve been missing of late.”