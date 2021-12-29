Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton looks to be closing in on a January exit, with two clubs interested in finalising terms after talks progressed.

After almost eight years with Swansea City, it seems as though midfielder Jay Fulton is poised to make a move away.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Russell Martin’s management and reports have claimed this season that a January departure is likely, with Nottingham Forest being linked.

Now, the Swansea Independent has provided an update on Fulton’s situation.

The report states that the former Wigan Athletic loan man is “delighted” with the progress made by his representatives in a bid to seal a move away. Not only that, but two clubs are now interested in finalising the terms of a deal.

It is added that one club is ready to make a bid but it is “far below” his market value, while the other is looking to strike a loan deal with the option to buy in the summer.

It awaits to be seen how the situation pans out, but with progress being made, it seems increasingly likely that Fulton will be on the move in January.

His time with Swansea City

Since arriving from Falkirk in January 2014, Fulton has played 154 times for the Swans across all competitions, with 113 of those coming in the Championship.

Along the way, he has chipped in with 10 goals and 11 assists.

His decreased involvement has seen him play only six times this season, with his last outing coming off the bench against Huddersfield Town back in September.