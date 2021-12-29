West Brom were said to be in advanced talks to sign Barnsley skipper Cauley Woodrow earlier this month.

Football Insider broke the news that West Brom were in advanced talks to sign Woodrow earlier this month, with the Barnsley striker set to reunite with former Tykes boss Valerien Ismael at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies are in search of a striker ahead of next month’s transfer window having scored just 30 goals in their opening 24 Championship fixtures.

So what’s the latest on Woodrow to West Brom?

Nothing has been revealed since Football Insider revealed that Woodrow and West Brom were in talks.

But the 27-year-old’s move to West Brom may well be in jeopardy after recent report have revealed that the Baggies are now eyeing up Orlando City striker Daryl Dike.

Another former Barnsley man, Dike is tipped to join on loan with a view to a permanent deal, but Joseph Masi believes that Dike may be West Brom’s only January signing.

Ismael’s side are set to pay Orlando a significant loan fee which would leave West Brom out of funds for any other January transfers, and so West Brom’s interest in Woodrow may well have been short-lived.

Dike or Woodrow?

An easy one for Baggies fans perhaps, but Dike seems like the much better option.

Woodrow scored a commendable 13 goals in the Championship last season as he helped the Tykes earn a play-off spot, but has just four to his name in the Championship this season.

Dike meanwhile scored nine Championship goals for Barnsley on loan in the second half of last season, before returning to Orlando and netting 11 in 19 MLS fixtures this year.

Should a move for Dike be on the cards then a subsequent move for Woodrow looks unlikely.