Nottingham Forest have seen a contract offer rejected by free agent Loris Benito, the player has revealed.

Nottingham Forest are light on options on the left-hand side of defence after injuries to Max Lowe and Jordi Osei-Tutu, and free agent Loris Benito has been looked at as a potential option to plug the gap.

However, the Swiss international has now revealed he has rejected an offer from the Championship side.

As quoted by Swiss news outlet Blick, Benito has revealed he was offered a contract at the City Ground until the end of the season, opting to reject it.

He added that he did enjoy the experience with Nottingham Forest, labelling the club as “impressive” after he attended their home tie against Fulham.

Now, with the 29-year-old turning down a move to Forest, it will be interesting to see if the club turn to any other free agents or if they wait until the January transfer window is open to bolster their options on the left-hand side of defence.

Moving forward…

Thankfully, with the January transfer window just a matter of days away, Nottingham Forest won’t be restricted to bringing free agents in.

With Lowe still sidelined and Osei-Tutu facing another lengthy stint out through injury, it awaits to be seen what Steve Cooper looks to do. Will he look to make a permanent acquisition? Or could another temporary option come in until the end of the season?