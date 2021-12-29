Sheffield United youngster Zak Brunt has said he needs to speak with Southend United boss Kevin Maher and his parent club as he waits to see what his immediate future holds.

Sheffield United opted to send young midfielder Zak Brunt on loan to Southend United earlier this season to give him more senior action.

The Blades prodigy has made good of his chance to impress at Roots Hall too. Brunt cuts a popular figure among supporters and successfully nailed down a starting spot with the National League outfit, playing nine times for the club across all competitions.

Heading into January, Brunt’s situation is yet to be resolved, with his loan spell with Southend coming to an end imminently.

Now, Brunt has opened up on his future. As quoted by Echo News, the 20-year-old said he still needs to talk with the powers that be about his immediate future, though insisted that his ultimate goal is to play regular football at Bramall Lane.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I need to speak to the gaffer here and Sheff U and see what’s going on for me.

“My goal at the end of the day is to play for Sheffield United. We’ll talk about the next step and if that’s staying at Southend United then I’d be more than happy to do so.

“But if it’s going somewhere else or going back to Sheff U that will have to be the case so we’ll see.”

What next for Brunt?

As the player has said himself, talks will need to take place between both clubs and the player to work out what’s the best way to move forward for Brunt.

If he’s not going to be in Paul Heckingbottom’s plans just yet, it awaits to be seen if the Blades opt to send him out on loan again or give him game time with their U23s. Brunt has managed to make a good impression with Southend, so it will be interesting to see what January brings for the promising midfielder.